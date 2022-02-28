Young Boys Fan Token Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (YBO)

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market cap of $994,842.35 and $65,470.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002596 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Young Boys Fan Token has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.57 or 0.06866364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,312.19 or 1.00117537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

