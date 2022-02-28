Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Clarivate posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarivate.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

