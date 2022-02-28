Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) will announce $50.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.60 million and the lowest is $49.84 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $47.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $208.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.53 million to $211.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $221.19 million, with estimates ranging from $217.38 million to $225.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 27.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after purchasing an additional 181,422 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $26.44 on Monday. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $446.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

About CNB Financial (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.