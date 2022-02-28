Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Harmonic also reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of Harmonic stock remained flat at $$9.31 during trading on Wednesday. 681,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,161. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

