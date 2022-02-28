Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,456,000 after buying an additional 148,591 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in TechTarget by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,610,000 after buying an additional 465,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TechTarget by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,182,000 after buying an additional 22,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.73. 4,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $88.04. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

