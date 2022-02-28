Zacks: Analysts Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.29). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

NYSE FUBO opened at $8.14 on Friday. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

