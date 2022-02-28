Zacks: Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will announce $153.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.10 million and the lowest is $149.70 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $152.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $624.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.60 million to $639.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $639.52 million, with estimates ranging from $615.24 million to $664.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 461,732 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $6,478,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $4,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 245,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Heartland Express by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,505,000 after buying an additional 218,007 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.36. 266,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

