Zacks: Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.07). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($4.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kodiak Sciences.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

KOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 88,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,163. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $137.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $455.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 5,800 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.16 per share, with a total value of $314,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

