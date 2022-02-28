Zacks: Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.07). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($4.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kodiak Sciences.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

KOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 88,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,163. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $137.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $455.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 5,800 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.16 per share, with a total value of $314,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.