Zacks: Analysts Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will report sales of $94.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.35 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $72.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $408.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.51 million to $410.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $425.22 million to $445.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. began coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 92,472 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $173.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

