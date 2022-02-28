Zacks: Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

MAIN stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 500,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,874. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

