Zacks: Analysts Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.08). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,821.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,238 shares of company stock worth $348,266. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.96. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

