Zacks: Analysts Expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.92 Million

Analysts expect that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will post $19.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.84 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year sales of $53.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.72 million to $63.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.50 million, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $50.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProPhase Labs.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

NASDAQ PRPH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.