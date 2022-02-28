Zacks: Analysts Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will report $5.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.02 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.80 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Rite Aid stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 69,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan purchased 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the third quarter worth about $6,733,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after buying an additional 385,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 331,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 686.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

