Zacks: Analysts Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.50. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

SIMO stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.54. 269,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,223. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.