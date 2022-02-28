Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.43). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 162,700 shares of company stock worth $374,791. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 51,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,071. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. The company has a market cap of $205.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

