Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Announce $8.36 EPS

Brokerages expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) to post $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $15.29. First Citizens BancShares posted earnings of $14.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year earnings of $61.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $60.48 to $61.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $95.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $86.95 to $103.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCNCA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $991.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $788.45. 151,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,615. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $707.75 and a one year high of $947.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $823.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.49%.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090. 21.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,971,000 after acquiring an additional 57,112 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after buying an additional 132,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,967,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

