Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,265,000 after buying an additional 463,940 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $615.90 million, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

