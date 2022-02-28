Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $846.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $848.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $844.96 million. Ciena posted sales of $757.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,686. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $128,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

