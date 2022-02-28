Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Announce -$3.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($3.31). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($14.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.28) to ($12.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($9.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.52) to ($3.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $93.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.31. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

