Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. Owens & Minor posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,194,000 after purchasing an additional 514,902 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after buying an additional 2,563,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,970,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after buying an additional 306,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

