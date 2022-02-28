Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.57 Million

Brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) to post sales of $17.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.18 million and the lowest is $16.91 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $16.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $69.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.66 million to $69.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $72.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $74.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

SAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $28,745,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. 213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,452. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

