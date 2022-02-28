Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,560. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,237,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,771,000 after purchasing an additional 163,596 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,624,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

