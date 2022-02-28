Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.46. 355,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.94. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.