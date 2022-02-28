Zacks: Brokerages Expect The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect that The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ODP’s earnings. ODP reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ODP will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ODP.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

ODP opened at $44.41 on Friday. ODP has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $150,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,270. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ODP by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ODP (ODP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.