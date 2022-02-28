Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to Post $1.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $2.28. Walker & Dunlop reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $11.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $32,288,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,293,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 321,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $138.35. 138,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,134. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average of $131.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

