Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

AVA opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,381 shares of company stock valued at $229,779. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avista by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Avista by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

