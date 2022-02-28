Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been undertaking efforts to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers shop. It has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities. Further, it has been augmenting “Our Brands” portfolio by launching new products. Cumulatively, these helped post better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, even as the company navigates tight labor market and supply chain constraints. The company also registered growth in identical sales, without fuel. Management raised fiscal 2021 view buoyed by sturdy performance and sustained food at home trends. Markedly, Kroger remains committed to double its digital business and profitability by the end of 2023.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.47.

KR stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Kroger has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Invst LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $2,900,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,450,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

