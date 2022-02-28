Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NYSE:TROX opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. Tronox has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,571,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Tronox by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tronox by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

