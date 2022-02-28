Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to “Hold”

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of VRNS opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

