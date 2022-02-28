Zano Trading Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Zano coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $10.08 million and $99,626.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,770.83 or 0.99892930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00072016 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00232678 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00147619 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00280894 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00032973 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,084,262 coins and its circulating supply is 11,054,762 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

