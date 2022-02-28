Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 643 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Atkore by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.03. 5,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,516. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,623. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Atkore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.