Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.75 and its 200 day moving average is $189.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $157.80 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

