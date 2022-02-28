Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $35.25. 32,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,429. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

