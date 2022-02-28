Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,603. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.49 and a 1-year high of $146.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.