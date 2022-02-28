Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UHAL traded down $15.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $575.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,197. The company’s fifty day moving average is $645.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $523.94 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

About AMERCO (Get Rating)

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.