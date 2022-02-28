Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 121.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 19.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in AMERCO by 187.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

AMERCO stock traded down $15.77 on Monday, hitting $575.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,197. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $645.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $677.83. AMERCO has a one year low of $523.94 and a one year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.