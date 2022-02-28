Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,029 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.29. 1,919,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,310,422. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In related news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.