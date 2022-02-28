Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,843 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 952.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 397,180 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 586.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 123,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 105,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $22.54. 796,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,131. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.