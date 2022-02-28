Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,576,000 after acquiring an additional 457,513 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 105.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 731,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after buying an additional 375,173 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 206,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $6,018,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.92. 719,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,777,782. The company has a market capitalization of $263.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

