Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Reduced by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,509 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $20,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $302,187.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,259 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $79,191.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,747 shares of company stock worth $4,671,338. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

