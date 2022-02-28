Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.26. 2,935,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,379. Zogenix has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1,659.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zogenix by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZGNX shares. JMP Securities downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Zogenix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.