Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,873,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.74. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $440.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,649,000 after purchasing an additional 386,594 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,486,000 after purchasing an additional 51,743 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

