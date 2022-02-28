Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $257.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

