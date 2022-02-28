Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $325.00 at UBS Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.37.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 43.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 151.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

