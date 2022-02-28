Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Zynex stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.76. Zynex has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,919.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 518,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zynex by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 208,338 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

