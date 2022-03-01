$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. 108,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,819. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

