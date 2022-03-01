-$0.09 EPS Expected for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FWRG. Citigroup raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,531,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRG stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 188,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

