$0.10 EPS Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. NeoGames posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NeoGames by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NeoGames by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NGMS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.51. 1,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,797. NeoGames has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a market capitalization of $473.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

