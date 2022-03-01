$0.10 EPS Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. NeoGames posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.
NGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
NASDAQ:NGMS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.51. 1,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,797. NeoGames has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a market capitalization of $473.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
