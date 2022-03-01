$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. SFL reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DNB Markets cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. SFL has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

