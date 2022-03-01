-$0.28 EPS Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,647. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $877.72 million, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

